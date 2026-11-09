Sri Lankan officials draw on China transport training to propose local traffic fixes

Asiri Karunawardena, secretary to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, addresses an experience sharing workshop organized by China Aid Training Alumni in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

Sri Lankan government workers who have attended a training session in China shared their experience at a Saturday workshop, while applying their newly gained knowledge to solve problems facing Sri Lanka's transportation sector.The workshop, organized by China Aid Training Alumni in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, recapped the workers' training tour to China's Beijing and Kunming in July, where they received systematic training regarding urban and regional integrated transportation management.At the workshop, participants were given the opportunity to formulate solutions to transportation problems in Sri Lanka by adapting the knowledge they learnt in China.Sadeepa Arith, an engineer at the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, focused on the traffic congestion frequently encountered in multiple Sri Lankan cities. He and his fellow alumni proposed setting up dedicated lanes for buses and three-wheelers, or tuk-tuks, at the workshop."In China, I was impressed by the fact that certain vehicles were given dedicated lanes to travel on," said Arith, noting the practice significantly improved traffic order. He hoped that as Sri Lanka moves forward in creating a more efficient transportation system, the proposals can be put into practice in the near future.Addressing the workshop, Tang Yandi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, said the transportation sector has always been a key area for China-Sri Lanka practical cooperation. He expressed wishes that the participants could make good use of the knowledge they gained in China and contribute to Sri Lanka's transportation development.Asiri Karunawardena, secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, commended the participants on their fruitful study tour in China, adding that their experience will contribute to Sri Lanka's drive to further modernize its transportation system.

Tang Yandi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, addresses an experience sharing workshop organized by China Aid Training Alumni in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

Participants have a group discussion at an experience sharing workshop organized by China Aid Training Alumni in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)