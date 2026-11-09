Pakistani astronaut's participation in Shenzhou-24 mission to mark first visit by a foreign astronaut to the China Space Station: FM

China's Shenzhou-21 and the Tiangong space station in the orbit Photo: IC

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The participation of a Pakistani astronaut in the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission will mark the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program, as well as the first visit by a foreign astronaut to the China Space Station, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.Guo made these remarks in response to a question at Monday's regular press conference about a Pakistani astronaut's planned participation in the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission as a payload specialist. The astronaut is expected to return aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft after completing a short-term stay in orbit.Guo said that exploring the vast universe and peacefully utilizing outer space are shared aspirations of humanity and concern the common well-being of all mankind. China has consistently advocated for the peaceful use of outer space, actively pursued international space cooperation, and promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind in outer space, he said.The development represents another important achievement in bilateral cooperation as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Guo said.China stands ready to carry forward its traditional friendship with Pakistan, deepen cooperation in space exploration and other fields, and continuously elevate bilateral relations to new heights, Guo added.Global Times