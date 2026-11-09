BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China extends suspension of export controls on 16 US entities for two months：MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Nov 09, 2026 05:17 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China will continue to suspend export control measures on 16 US entities for two months starting November 10, as part of efforts to implement the consensus reached during the eighth round of China-US economic and trade consultations, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The ministry placed the 16 entities on its export control list on April 4, 2025, under Announcement No. 21 of 2025, prohibiting the export of dual-use items to them.

Exporters seeking to ship dual-use items to the entities must apply to the ministry in accordance with China's regulations on the export control of dual-use items. The ministry will review the applications in accordance with laws and regulations and grant licenses to those that meet the requirements.

Global Times
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