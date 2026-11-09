China extends suspension of measures on 11 US entities for two months: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China will continue to suspend measures against 11 US entities under its unreliable entity list for two months starting November 10, to implement the consensus reached during the eighth round of China-US economic and trade consultations, according to a Ministry of Commerce statement on Monday.The entities were added to the list on April 4, 2025, when the working mechanism for the unreliable entity list announced the relevant measures against them.Chinese companies may apply to conduct transactions with the 11 entities under the relevant regulations. The working mechanism will review the applications in accordance with the law and approve those that meet the requirements.China and the US held the eighth round of their economic and trade consultations in New York and Washington, D.C., the US, from September 20 to 23, reaching positive consensus that contributes to the economic and trade outcomes of the meeting of the two heads of state, the Xinhua News Agency reported on September 28.Global Times