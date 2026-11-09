CHINA / DIPLOMACY
COP31 opens
By VCG Published: Nov 10, 2026 12:15 AM
The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) opens in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9, 2026, local time. Photo: VCG

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) opens in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9, 2026, local time. Photo: VCG


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