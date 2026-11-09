The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) opens in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9, 2026, local time. Photo: VCG
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Monday that China is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic ...
At a press conference in Beijing on Friday, COP30 President-Designate Andre Correa do Lago presented Brazil’s vision for ...
A Chinese government delegation will attend the 2023 UN Water Conference, to be held at the UN headquarters ...