Man held for damaging government service center building with construction machinery in Shaanxi: police

The government service center building damaged by an excavator Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A person has been placed under criminal compulsory measures for allegedly damaging a building with construction machinery at a government service center in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.The incident occurred at around 11 am Monday. The suspect, surnamed Hu, 47, was brought under control by police at the scene, and no injuries were reported, according to a notice released by Xi'an public security bureau on its official WeChat account.The government service center resumed operations on Monday afternoon, the notice said.Hu has since been placed under criminal compulsory measures, and the case is under further investigation, according to the notice.Global Times