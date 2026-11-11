Taiwan question brooks no external interference: mainland spokesperson on question about China-US discussions at APEC

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han

When asked about discussions between China and the US on Taiwan-related issues during the APEC meetings, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no external interference.Zhang stressed that peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits can only be guaranteed by unequivocally opposing "Taiwan independence” and firmly upholding the one-China principle.Taiwan is part of China, and the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués form the political foundation of China-US relations, the spokesperson noted.The Democratic Progressive Party authorities' attempts to seek “Taiwan independence” by relying on external forces will only turn Taiwan into a pawn in the hands of external forces, ultimately leaving it with no escape from the fate of being abandoned, Zhang said.Global Times