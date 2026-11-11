PLA Air Force launches overseas social media accounts on its 77th anniversary

Photo: Screenshot from the PLA Air Force official account

Tuesday marked the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force. To mark the occasion, at 11:11 am, the PLA Air Force announced that it had opened official accounts on four major overseas social media platforms.The PLA Air Force has launched official accounts on X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. This makes it the newest member to formally join the ranks after the Chinese Defense Ministry, China Military Bugle, run by the PLA news media center and the PLA Navy, marking a further expansion of the Chinese military's overseas social media presence.Also on Tuesday, the PLA Air Force released a poster titled "China Air Force Reaching Out to the World" and a 30-second trailer, "Why Do We Soar" on its overseas social media accounts. The launch marks a shift toward regular, structured communication with international audiences.The accounts will publish authoritative information on the PLA Air Force's participation in international exchanges, humanitarian operations and joint training exercises through English-language short videos and posts with text-image posts, giving overseas audiences a more authentic and well-rounded picture of the PLA Air Force.Global Times