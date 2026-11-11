China looks to advance CAFTA 3.0 upgrade protocol, deepen cooperation with ASEAN at upcoming summit: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked about China's expectations for the 29th China-ASEAN Summit, to be held in Manila, the Philippines, from November 15 to 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China looks forward to using this meeting to enhance solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN, build consensus on cooperation, and promote the early entry into force of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol.China also looks forward to using the meeting to deepen cooperation in areas such as AI, the digital economy, energy security, connectivity, and poverty reduction and development, and work together to build a peaceful, tranquil, prosperous, beautiful and friendly shared home, so as to inject more stability and certainty into regional peace and development, Guo said at a regular press conference.This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership. Over the past five years, under the joint guidance of leaders from both sides, China-ASEAN cooperation has flourished and yielded fruitful results, consistently remaining at the forefront of regional cooperation, Guo said. "The cooperation has not only benefited both sides and their peoples but also made important contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity," the spokesperson said.Currently, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, and the greatest aspiration of people in the region is to seek peace, pursue development and promote prosperity, Guo noted.Global Times