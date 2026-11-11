China firmly backs Cuba in safeguarding rights, interests: Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Nov 11, 2026 03:56 PM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Beijing on Wednesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the world is facing unprecedented changes in a century, and no matter how the situation evolves, China will firmly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, and in opposing sanctions, blockades and external interference.