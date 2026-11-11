China extends suspension of countermeasures against five Hanwha Ocean’s US-linked subsidiaries

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China will continue to suspend countermeasures against five US-related subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean Co for two months, effective from November 10, Beijing time, to implement the consensus reached in China-US economic and trade consultations, according to a decision issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.China introduced the countermeasures on October 14, 2025, and suspended their implementation for one year starting November 10, 2025, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The five subsidiaries are Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc, Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC and HS USA Holdings Corp, according to a previous announcement by the ministry, per Xinhua.The decision was made in accordance with laws and regulations including China's anti-foreign sanctions law and the provisions on its implementation.Global Times