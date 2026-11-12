Enthusiasts play football in Kashi, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG
When it comes to Xinjiang, two sharply contrasting narratives have long competed for attention in international public opinion. One is the false narrative pushed by some Western media and anti-China forces - claims of "forced labor" and "suppression of ethnic cultures" - that deliberately distort the reality of Xinjiang to mislead the world. The other is the real, tangible life at the foot of the Tianshan Mountains: bustling bazaars, the sound of reading in classrooms and young people chasing the ball on green pitches.
On Friday, the fourth Xinjiang "Atushi Cup" Football Invitational Tournament officially kicks off at the Atushi City Football Park in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang. Through this event, this small city on the southern slopes of the Tianshan Mountains is showing the world the real Xinjiang.
Football brings people of different ethnic groups together, crossing mountains and seas to show how they interact and integrate in everyday life.
Yao Zhiyu, a player from Yunnan Province, traveled more than 4,000 kilometers to Atushi just to play a match with his friends in Xinjiang. Fans from Ili, Hotan and other places cheer for their teams to the beat of Nagra drums and suona. There are winners and losers on the pitch, but friendship knows no boundaries. People of all ethnic groups come together through football - competing side by side on the field and shaking hands warmly off it - "holding together as tightly as pomegranate seeds." A single tournament makes ethnic unity tangible and offers a vivid way to tell the world the story of a shared community.
The tournament also reflects the steady advancement of modern civilization in southern Xinjiang.
Atushi now boasts more than 170 football pitches. School pitches are available at all levels of education, and public pitches are free to use, making playing and watching football an easily accessible pastime for local people.
During the 2026 tournament, public parking lots in the city will be free for 18 days to make things easier for spectators. On the pitch, players respect the rules and the referees; in the stands, fans applaud their opponents; off the field, volunteers provide warm, welcoming service. From inclusive public sports facilities to an orderly and friendly social atmosphere, the "Atushi Cup" offers a snapshot of Xinjiang's stable society and the steady progress of modern civilization.
The popularity of football is delivering tangible benefits to local livelihoods, offers a vivid example of common prosperity.
In Atushi, a sports goods store owner whose family has loved the game for three generations funded the "Little Atushi Cup," keeping the football dream alive while also driving sales at his own store. During previous tournaments, a snack vendor sold more than 300 portions in a single day and earned a decent income. A taxi driver saw his orders ride requests from fans triple.
The tournament's popularity is translating into tangible earnings for everyday people on the streets. The economic momentum generated by the "Atushi Cup" shows that common prosperity is more than a slogan.
The tournament's theme song, Song of Champions, is sung in both Chinese and Uygur, expressing the joy of football. Language barriers melt away as the shared love of the game resonates. On the pitch, differences in region do not matter. Through the "Atushi Cup," Xinjiang is opening its doors and using sport to promote exchange and mutual learning, demonstrating its openness to the world.
Lies repeated a thousand times remain lies. Real life is the strongest response. The "Atushi Cup" tells the world that the real Xinjiang is not the fictional image created by some Western media narratives, but a place where people of all ethnic groups live in harmony, livelihoods keep improving, young people are full of hope and the region actively embraces the world.
The matches will end, but the vitality at the foot of the Tianshan Mountains and the story of all ethnic groups uniting and moving forward will continue.Wang Yan is a professor at Xinjiang University, and Zhao Jin is a doctoral candidate at Northwest University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn