China approves first oral GLP-1 weight-loss drug

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China on Thursday approved Eli Lilly's orforglipron pills, marketed domestically under the brand name "Muyouda," for long-term weight management in adults, making it the country's first oral GLP-1 medication approved for weight loss, according to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the company's press release on Thursday.According to the NMPA, the Class 1 innovative drug, submitted by Eli Lilly Nederland B.V., is intended for use alongside dietary changes and increased physical activity. It is approved for adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or above, or those with a BMI of at least 27 but below 30 kg/m² who have at least one weight-related condition, such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, high blood sugar, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease.Orforglipron is an orally available, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is approved as a weight loss agent.It is a small molecule that binds to the GLP-1 receptor in the brain that regulates appetite and satiety. Engagement of the GLP-1 receptor results in a decrease in hunger and food intake leading to loss of excessive weight, according to National Library of Medicine website.China is among the first countries to approve the medication. Its indication for treating adults with type 2 diabetes is still under review by the NMPA, according to the company.The medication was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April, 2026, under the brand name Foundayo for weight management, according to TIME magazine.Global Times