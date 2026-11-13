Xi to attend APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and deliver remarks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.



The meeting will be held in Shenzhen from Nov. 18 to 19 under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," the spokesperson said.



The APEC CEO Summit will be held in Shenzhen from Nov. 17 to 18 under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together," the spokesperson said, adding that President Xi will attend the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote speech.



President Xi will hold a welcome banquet for participating leaders and representatives, and hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the meeting, the spokesperson added.

