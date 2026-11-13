Macao holds photo exhibition to mark 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen

Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai addresses the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2026. A photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth opened in China's Macao SAR on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth opened in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday.The exhibition recounts the legendary life of Sun, one of the nation's revered revolutionary forefathers, with over 100 pieces of historical artifacts and photographs, audio recordings and documentaries.Addressing the opening ceremony, Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai noted that Macao shares a profound and special historical bond with Sun. Macao is where he began his mission to do good for the nation and the people, said Sam.Macao is also a cradle of Sun's revolutionary cause, a safe haven in times of crisis as well as a spiritual home where he cherished family affection, said Sam, adding that the best way to commemorate Sun is to carry forward his noble spirit and strive for national rejuvenation.One of the five chapters of the exhibition was dedicated to Sun's career beginning at Macao's Kiang Wu Hospital as a doctor known for seeing patients for free. Wong Kit Cheng, a nurse at the hospital and a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, told Xinhua that she views Sun as her role model and will continue to serve the public by pursuing the mission to cure.The photo exhibition will run through Nov. 27. The Macao SAR also scheduled other events including seminars, themed city tours and the issuance of commemorative stamps.

A visitor views exhibits at a photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2026. A photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth opened in China's Macao SAR on Thursday. (Xinhua/Song Chen)

A visitor takes photos while visiting a photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2026. A photo exhibition commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth opened in China's Macao SAR on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)