Danish business leaders, former diplomats see opportunities in China's 15th Five-Year Plan

Panelists take part in a discussion during a dialogue on China-Denmark relations in Klampenborg, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2026. (Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)

Danish business leaders and former diplomats have said that China's 15th Five-Year Plan could open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between Denmark and China in areas such as wind power, pharmaceuticals and green shipping.They made these remarks at panel discussions on China's latest five-year blueprint and the China-Denmark relations in Klampenborg, Denmark, on Wednesday.Former Danish Ambassador to China Friis Arne Petersen said the plan covered a wide range of industries where the two countries could work together if policy conditions allowed.Petersen said China's push to develop new quality productive forces, including through advances in artificial intelligence, could shape future cooperation in industry, agriculture, environmental protection and energy. He pointed to pharmaceuticals as an area where Danish companies could work with Chinese partners on research, manufacturing and sales.Ove Ullerup, a former Danish diplomat and chairman of the board of Asia House, an association which works to strengthen ties between Denmark and Asia, said China's green transition targets could open up new areas of cooperation with Denmark. He noted that the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2008 and launched a joint green work program in 2023.Peter Dige Thagesen, head of geopolitics at the Confederation of Danish Industry, said Denmark's strengths in wind power, electricity and green technology align with China's priorities, and cooperation opportunities also exist in life sciences, food production and green shipping.Thagesen said a survey of the confederation's members showed that Danish companies wanted to maintain trade with China while reducing dependence in critical areas.Hans Henrik Pontoppidan, secretary-general of the Danish-Chinese Business Forum, said Danish companies should consider new ways to work with Chinese partners on research and development, particularly in health care.Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng said the five-year blueprint has highlighted advances in science and technology, the green transition and further opening up, which would create more opportunities for Denmark and other partners.The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Denmark, the Danish-Chinese Business Forum and Asia House.

Attendees listen to remarks during a dialogue on China-Denmark relations in Klampenborg, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2026. (Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)