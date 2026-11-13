Chinese and US defense establishments maintain coordination on dialogues at different levels: Chinese defense ministry

Chen Xi, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense

The Chinese and US militaries held the 4th Crisis Communication and Prevention Working Group meeting on November 2-3 in Washington, D.C.. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to deliver on the consensus reached by the two presidents, strengthen communication, and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, Chen Xi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.Chen made the remarks when asked to provide further updates on China-US military-to-military engagement. According to a readout from the US Department of Defense, the US and Chinese militaries held a Crisis Communication and Prevention Working Group meeting in Washington, D.C.. Sources also indicate that the US Secretary of Defense and the Commander of the US Pacific Command might soon visit China.Chen said that building a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship between the Chinese and US militaries serves the shared interests of both sides and is a common expectation of the international community. The Chinese side values strategic communication with the US military, and the two defense establishments have maintained coordination on dialogues at different levels.We hope the US side will work with us to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two presidents, enhance communication, and properly manage differences, so as to add positive factors to building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, said Chen.Global Times