China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Thailand, other Mekong countries on environment protection: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The Chinese government has consistently required companies to fulfill their corporate social responsibilities and ensure strict environmental protection, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday, in response to a question about Thailand's reported concerns that mining operations by Chinese companies in Myanmar could contaminate rivers flowing into the country.Mao said she was not aware of the specific situation, but stressed that China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Thailand and other Mekong countries on water resources and ecological and environmental protection.