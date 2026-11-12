BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China conveys serious concerns to relevant European governments over curbs on Chinese equipment: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Nov 12, 2026 04:03 PM
MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT


Regarding reports that some European countries have banned equipment from Chinese companies, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that “We have noted relevant reports and have conveyed serious concerns to the governments concerned.” 

China has consistently maintained that 5G serves as critical infrastructure for the development of the global digital economy, and its construction and operation should respect market principles, technological neutrality and international rules, spokesperson He Yadong told a press briefing.

China firmly opposes politicizing technological issues and overstretching the concept of security, He said.

China hopes the countries concerned will promptly correct their wrong practices and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, the spokesperson added.

Global Times


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