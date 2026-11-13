China strictly prohibits all forms of surrogacy, violations will face severe legal penalties: official

Photo: VCG
China strictly prohibits all forms of surrogacy, and organizing surrogacy constitutes a criminal offense, violates ethical norms, and will be subject to severe legal penalties, National Health Commission spokesperson Yang Jinrui said on Friday.
So-called "surrogacy agreements" are not protected by law, and those involved may also be held legally accountable, according to the spokesperson.
Some localities in China have reported cases involving surrogacy
or the alleged illegal use of assisted reproductive technologies. For example, CCTV News reported that health and public security authorities in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, raided two underground facilities illegally providing assisted reproductive services in the city's Yuelu district on October 29, detaining 21 people suspected of involvement in illegal surrogacy and seizing drugs and medical equipment.
Global Times