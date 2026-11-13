China's domestically built 4,000-kilowatt medium-sized ocean rescue vessel, Donghai Jiu 152, joins rescue fleet

China's domestically designed and built 4,000-kilowatt medium-sized ocean rescue vessel Donghai Jiu 152 Photo: CCTV News

China's domestically designed and built 4,000-kilowatt medium-sized ocean rescue vessel, Donghai Jiu 152, officially joined the fleet of the Ministry of Transport's Donghai Rescue Bureau on Friday, marking the completion of deliveries of the country's first batch of five domestically designed and built rescue vessels of this class, nearly seven years after the first was delivered, CCTV News reported on Friday.The completion has effectively addressed gaps in China's nearshore maritime emergency rescue capabilities and further strengthened the country's modern emergency rescue network, which integrates vessels of different sizes, covers rescue operations at varying distances and coordinates maritime, land and aerial resources, according to the report.Specifically built for conditions in China's eastern waters, Donghai Jiu 152 measures 69.5 meters in length and 14.6 meters in width. Designed and built to withstand strong winds, the vessel is equipped with an external firefighting system and can accommodate up to 100 rescued people.The vessel uses advanced azimuthing electric propulsion technology and is equipped with a Class 2 dynamic positioning (DP-2) system, enabling it to conduct rescue operations in complex environments, including eastern coastal waters and areas around islands and reefs.He Feng, captain of Donghai Jiu 152, said that in addition to its conventional rescue capabilities, the vessel features a three-point anchoring system that enables it to maintain a stable position in shallow waters under Sea State 3 conditions, facilitating diving operations, according to CCTV News.The first vessel in the series, Donghai Jiu 151, was delivered to the Donghai Rescue Bureau on December 25, 2019, according to an earlier report by China News Service.In December 2022, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) announced the signing of contracts for four additional 4,000-kilowatt medium-sized maritime rescue vessels. Developed on the basis of Donghai Jiu 151, the new vessels incorporated technologies aimed at improving the digitalization and networking capabilities of maritime rescue operations, according to CSSC.Global Times