Rolls-Royce with missing children’s photos goes viral; car-owner wants to help families reunite

A Rolls-Royce car covered in stickers of "Baby Back Home" went viral

A Rolls-Royce car covered in stickers of "Baby Back Home" went viral after it was spotted on the streets of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The owner, surnamed Zhao, said she wanted to help reunite missing children with their families. She said that one of the children pictured on the car had already been found.The car got noticed by many people as the stickers are the photos of 36 missing children, with their information printed out from the "Baby Back Home" website, baobeihuijia.com, a volunteer association to help reunite lost children with their families.When online commenters questioned whether she was seeking publicity, Zhao responded that one of the children pictured on the car had already been found.Zhao explained that she bought the car 11 years ago after starting her business and that it held special significance for her.Zhao said that her aspiration was to help families find their missing children in her own way. To her surprise, the car's different look drew online attention. She said she could have sought publicity in other ways if that had been her goal.She said that she wanted to use a car that meant a lot to her to help others.Zhao added a sticker reading "found" to mark the child who had been located.Zhao has recently been driving the car frequently again, and will continue to keep the stickers on. She hopes that they will draw attention to children who are still missing and help more families reunite. "Only when these children are seen will they have a chance to go home," Zhao said, according to Chinese media reports.Global Times