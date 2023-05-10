Information about missing children repeatedly displayed in Zibo

A video of a large screen in a prime location in Zibo, East China’s Shandong Province, repeatedly playing information about missing children attracted the attention of numerous netizens. Photo: web

A video of a large screen in a prime location in Zibo, East China's Shandong Province, repeatedly playing information about missing children attracted the attention of numerous netizens on Tuesday. Previously, after Zibo barbecue became popular, many parents looking for their missing children visited Zibo to disseminate information. And Liang was one of them.Liang disseminated information about his child in Zibo in April and received help from many people. One netizen even promised that he would help Liang to broadcast the information on the big screen. "I didn't expect it to be done so quickly. I appreciate them for keeping their promise. I hope every parent looking for their child can find them," Liang said in tears.Not only the parents who are looking for their children, but many netizens were also touched by this kind act, and they spontaneously shared the information about the missing children on social media platforms, stating that helping those who truly need it is the correct use of "traffic.""Zibo barbecue not only turned Zibo into a popular tourist city but also brought new hope to these broken families. It is worth learning from for other cities," one netizen commented.At the same time, some netizens suggested that not only in Zibo, but other popular tourist cities should also consider opening some channels to find lost relatives, to help as many families as possible find their children.