Fake eyelashes removed from baby boy’s eye; fired nanny is suspect

Fake eyelashes taken out from the baby's eye

A nanny's make-up eyelashes were recently removed from a new-born boy's eye in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, and the fired nanny, paid 580 yuan ($86.96) per day, is the suspect. Since the nanny was privately hired, she did not sign any contract or other legal documents.A new mother surnamed Sun said that her baby had make-up eyelashes stuck in his eye for at least 10 days.Sun said the family noticed the fake eyelashes after the nanny stopped working and left.The eyelashes were mostly hidden under the baby's eyelids, only occasionally peeking out for a fleeting moment, making them very difficult to remove.The parents took the baby to a hospital to see a doctor, who concluded the baby was too young for physical treatment, suggesting they let the baby's tears flush the fake eyelashes out. However, the baby does not cry much.Three days after visiting the hospital, Sun's mother-in-law helped remove the eyelashes when it briefly became visible.Sun said the family hired the nanny privately and paid her 580 yuan per day. They did not sign a written contract.The nanny has admitted that she wears make-up eyelashes.Sun said that her baby was born in May. Given the nanny was introduced to her by a relative, she did not go through the hiring process with an agency and they didn't sign any contract. The nanny was fired because the parents were not satisfied with the services she provided.Sun said that when her family confronted the nanny, the nanny kept dodging the question from where the baby's fake eyelashes came.Global Times