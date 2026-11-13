Standing urinals in women's restroom at a Wuxi bar puzzle users

A bar in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, had "standing urinals for women." A woman customer walked in and hesitated for two minutes, thinking it was the men's restroom, before backing out. She only realized it was the women's restroom after a cleaning lady confirmed so, according to Legal Daily's WeChat account.On November 4, a netizen named "naonao123," who is surnamed Shi, posted: "Wuxi is indeed a big city; even the toilets are different. I was confused for two minutes after entering, thinking I had gone to the wrong place. I kept checking until the cleaning lady told me it was the women's restroom..."In her post, three pink and white "standing urinals" in the women's restroom are visible.She is not alone.Recently, many netizens have posted about "female standing urinals" in Wuxi, expressing curiosity but not knowing how to use them. Another netizen also posted a video of the toilets, showing a transparent box on the left side of each of the three pink and white "female standing urinals." Inside the box are several stacked "conical paper tubes," wider at the top and narrower at the bottom, with an arc-shaped interface at the top and a round hole at the bottom, and hollow inside.In China, the design of this diversion device was invented by engineer Ye Ganlin in 1994 and patented in 1996. The device is designed to direct urine into the bowl without the user touching the fixture. It is suitable for the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.Global Times