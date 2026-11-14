China's 10-ton electric commercial aircraft makes successful maiden manned flight

Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

China's independently developed 10-ton-class electric commercial aircraft, the CE-25A, completed its first crewed flight using its intelligent flight in East China’s Shandong Province on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).The CE-25A aircraft carried two pilots and a flight test engineer during the flight, operating normally with all indicators meeting expectations. The milestone follows the aircraft's first unmanned intelligent flight on February 2, marking further progress in its development.The CE-25A is COMAC’s first electric commercial aircraft designed for intercity flights. It can carry 19 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tons. It has a cruising speed of 300 kilometers per hour, a cruising altitude of 2,400 meters and a range of 400 kilometers.Jointly developed by COMAC, China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CATL) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the CE-25A has completed 19 autonomous unmanned flight tests. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has accepted the aircraft’s application for type certification.Global Times