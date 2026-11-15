Art exhibition showcases Chinese and Pakistani cultural heritage, deepening friendship

Visitors paint patterns on porcelain during an art exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Nov. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Students visit an art exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Nov. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A student visits an art exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Nov. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Students visit an art exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Nov. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakiza Zainab, an 18-year-old art student from Islamabad Model College for Girls, was immersed in observing the delicate art pieces with curiosity and admiration at an exhibition held in Islamabad, Pakistan's federal capital, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.Hosted by the Islamabad Museum and the Department of Archaeology and Museums under the National Heritage and Culture Division, Government of Pakistan, together with the China Cultural Center in Pakistan, the exhibition showcased a remarkable array of Chinese porcelain treasures and contemporary artworks, highlighting a rich legacy of craftsmanship, artistic creativity and cultural exchange spanning centuries."As a fine arts student, I am glad to be here today at this wonderful exhibition featuring art collections from Pakistan and China. This is an amazing initiative as it not only strengthens the friendship between the two countries but also provides an opportunity for people to appreciate and understand each other's rich cultural heritage through art," the student said.Zainab said she was particularly impressed with the craftsmanship behind Chinese porcelain artifacts, including jars, teapots and plates."Porcelain is such a beautiful art form, and creating these pieces requires great skill, patience and dedication. The exhibition allows us to appreciate not only the beauty of the finished works but also the artistic traditions and craftsmanship that have been passed down through generations," she said.Zainab said exhibitions like this provided art students with valuable exposure. "We often study Chinese culture and Chinese art through books, but seeing these works with our own eyes is a completely different experience. I personally have a great interest in Chinese art, so it is wonderful to see such beautiful examples of Chinese craftsmanship here in Pakistan."Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division of Pakistan Farah Naz Akbar said cultural exchanges are an important pillar of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, helping deepen mutual understanding and strengthen bonds between the peoples of the two countries.She expressed hope that the exhibition would encourage greater exchanges among museums, artists, researchers and cultural institutions of the two countries."Such cooperation can help preserve cultural heritage, share knowledge and create new opportunities for people in Pakistan and China to work together," the official said, adding that friendship is strengthened through shared stories, cultural experiences and respect for each other's traditions."As we celebrate the 75th year of diplomatic relations, let us honor the generations who have nurtured this friendship and renew our commitment to passing it on," Akbar said.Chen Peng, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said China-Pakistan cultural exchanges have gradually evolved into a two-way, in-depth integration over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties."A series of events, including art performances, academic seminars, film and television programs, and youth exchanges, have followed one after another," he said, adding that more and more Pakistani friends have come to understand the profound depth of Chinese culture through these exhibitions and activities, while a growing number of Chinese people have developed a deep appreciation for Pakistan's unique traditional arts and culture.The exhibition was attended by officials, cultural representatives, academics, artists and students from Pakistan and China.