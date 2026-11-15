China steps up coverage of innovative drugs under medical insurance

China on Saturday unveiled updated versions of both its national medical insurance drug list and the commercial insurance innovative drug list, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).



A total of 107 drugs were added to the updated national catalog of medicines covered by medical insurance, including 51 Class 1 innovative drugs not yet marketed in China or overseas, setting a new record, it noted.



The newly added medicines address urgent clinical needs in several areas including cancer, rare diseases, chronic conditions and mental health disorders, said the administration.



The commercial insurance innovative drug list, which was introduced in December 2025, added 12 medicines, bringing the total to 28. The administration noted that these medicines include the world's first CAR-T therapy for solid tumors and China's first gene therapy for hemophilia.



The revised lists will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.



Since its establishment in 2018, the NHSA has made nine adjustments to the catalog of medicines covered by medical insurance. Following the latest adjustment, the catalog now includes 3,331 medicines, covering both Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

