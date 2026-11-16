Symposium in New York honors Edgar Snow's legacy as bridge builder between China, US

People attend a symposium themed "The Bridge Builder: Remembering Edgar Snow's Journey 90 Years Ago" in New York, the United States, Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Scholars and representatives from China and the United States gathered in New York on Saturday for a symposium honoring Edgar Snow, the American journalist whose pioneering reporting helped introduce the Chinese revolution in the 1930s to the world and whose legacy continues to inspire efforts to foster mutual understanding between the two countries.The symposium, themed "The Bridge Builder: Remembering Edgar Snow's Journey 90 Years Ago," brought together nearly 100 participants, including Snow's family members, representatives of the Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation (USA), and Chinese and U.S. scholars on Snow studies.In 1936, at the age of 31, Snow broke through blockades and ventured deep into China's impoverished northwest to interview the Red Army. His reporting resulted in the groundbreaking book "Red Star Over China." After the founding of the People's Republic of China, he made three reporting trips to the country, opening a new window on "Red China" to the international community.At Saturday's symposium, speakers shared their reflections on Snow's historical contributions and contemporary influences, highlighting the enduring relevance of his efforts to bridge cultural divides and help the world gain a better understanding of China.

People visit a photo exhibition honoring Edgar Snow in New York, the United States, Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

President of the Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation Sidne Ward recalled a study tour this summer with Snow's relatives, international representatives and scholars retracing part of Snow's 1936 interview journey in Shaanxi and Ningxia. "It makes me feel more connected to him and to his experiences 90 years ago," she said.For Nancy Hill, president emeritus of the Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation, Snow has many different legacies as a premier journalist and a bridge builder."He saw the plight of the Chinese people and cared. And he reported that story with his head but also with his heart. I think that's a really beautiful lesson that people can learn from," Hill said.Sun Hua, director of the China Center for Edgar Snow Studies at Peking University, viewed the pursuit of truth, respect for other cultures and a spirit of dedication as Snow's most precious spiritual legacy."The reason 'Red Star Over China' has remained enduringly significant for 90 years lies in its authenticity and its unvarnished, first-hand source material. That is truly unparalleled. To this day, it remains one of the most authoritative works on the early history of the CPC," Sun said.