Questions raised in China over alleged Yamal repost of video containing anti-Asian slurs

Lamine Yamal of Spain reacts after the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and England on November 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: VCG

FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal of Spain has been involved in a controversy following online claims that his Instagram account reposted a video containing anti-Asian stereotypes and derogatory language targeting Chinese people, although the authenticity of the circulating screenshots has yet to be verified.It remains unclear whether Yamal knowingly shared the material or whether the repost was accidental. As of Monday, no public explanation from the player or his club has been released.According to reports by Chinese online sports media outlets Hupu and Dongqiudi, the 19-year-old had shared a video on Instagram that mocked white girls for confusing Chinese, Korean and other Asian cultures.However, the clip featured exaggerated facial features, imitations of Asian accents and the racist expression "ching chong," a derogatory term historically used to mock Chinese people and other East Asians.The video was a modified version of an animated comedy clip, with racist elements added through subsequent editing.The repost was later removed from Yamal's Instagram account, the aforementioned Chinese sports media reported. However, this incident became one of the trending topics on Sina Weibo on Monday.The incident has prompted criticism and calls for an explanation on social media. On the other hand, some have cautioned against assuming that Yamal intentionally endorsed the content in the video.The latest controversy comes less than a month after another major dispute involving a La Liga player and Chinese audiences.Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe sparked widespread criticism in China over his inappropriate remarks last month.The incident prompted several Chinese commercial partners to sever ties with the French international and led the Chinese state broadcaster to suspend broadcasts of La Liga matches.Mbappe, Real Madrid and La Liga subsequently issued apologies to Chinese audiences.The Yamal incident also marks the second similar controversy involving a La Liga player over the reposting of content perceived as offensive toward Asians this year.In February, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen faced criticism from Chinese internet users after reposting an image containing derogatory comments about Asian facial features.Real Madrid subsequently published an apology on its official Weibo account, attributing the statement to Huijsen, who said he had reshared the offensive content without realizing its nature and expressed regret for the discomfort caused.Yamal has a direct connection with Chinese football fans. In July 2025, during his first visit to China, the Barcelona forward attended the national finals of the China High School Football League in Shanghai, where he watched young players compete and interacted with local fans.His participation in the grassroots football event had helped introduce the young Spanish star to Chinese school football audiences.The latest incident also puts the spotlight on a commitment made by La Liga President Javier Tebas following the incident involving Mbappe.In an apology to Chinese fans on October 27 following the Mbappe incident, Tebas pledged to work with clubs and players to strengthen their awareness of and respect for different cultures."This commitment will take shape in an awareness and communication protocol that we will develop together with the clubs and players," La Liga said in its official statement.