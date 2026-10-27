Real Madrid apologizes over Mbappé's inappropriate remarks amid Chinese fans’ outrage

Kylian Mbappé Photo: VCG

Spanish football club Real Madrid on Wednesday issued an apology to Chinese people over offensive remarks made by its French forward Kylian Mbappé, after its initial lack of a proper response to the incident further angered many in China who called for accountability from the organization.Coming after apologies from Mbappé and La Liga, Real Madrid's statement appears to be insufficient to calm the response in China, as many also questioned the club's sincerity as the apology came after it had initially sought to distance itself from the uproar.Analysts said that the statements by Real Madrid and Mbappé matter not in how much anger they quelled under public pressure, but in whether they make a shift in awareness. The apology is only a first step. It cannot remain a verbal commitment. Concrete actions are needed to restore trust and deepen understanding, analysts noted.The incident also highlights that any public figure who makes inappropriate remarks, crosses red lines and offends public sentiment would face consequences. Respecting other countries' history, culture, social customs and national sentiments is a fundamental benchmark for cross-border exchanges and a universally accepted code of conduct in the international community."Real Madrid C.F. wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for the discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé," the club said in a statement released on Wednesday."Our club maintains a profound respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection for and admiration for Real Madrid," it added.The club said it joined the public apology previously issued by Mbappé, noting that the player had expressed regret for his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.The statement came after the Sports and Youth Programming Center of China Media Group (CMG) rejected the club's reported initial response to the incident earlier on Wednesday, saying that Real Madrid could not shirk its responsibility for the conduct of its player.The center's spokesperson said Mbappé's remarks had hurt the Chinese people and gone beyond the scope of freedom of expression."We hope Real Madrid will not indulge in wishful thinking. Until Real Madrid's apology is adequate, there is nothing further to discuss," the center's spokesperson said.The center oversees China Central Television's sports programming, including CCTV-5 and CCTV-5+, where La Liga matches have been broadcast under CMG's agreement with the Spanish league. It remains unclear if CCTV will resume broadcasting La Liga games featuring Real Madrid at the weekend.Real Madrid's earlier comments reported by a Spanish online news portal, angered many Chinese fans of the club.The club had tried to draw a clear line between Mbappé's personal losses and its commercial operations in China, stating in the report that the incident had not affected its cooperation with Chinese sponsors.Before Real Madrid's public apology, Mbappé issued a public apology on Tuesday over his inappropriate comments. The French national team captain acknowledged that his remarks were "ill-judged" and had hurt people in China and Chinese communities around the world.The outcry, caused by Mbappe reacting to a meme that was seen by many in China as mocking a revered historical figure during an episode of The Bridge podcast, has resulted in three Chinese sponsors - Dongpeng Beverage, dairy producer Mengniu and cheese maker Milkground - cutting their partnerships with the star French player.When asked to comment on Mbappé's apology for his erroneous remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Wednesday that "we take seriously the apology he has made."La Liga and its president, Javier Tebas, also apologized on Tuesday. The league said the comments had been made in a personal capacity and did not represent the organization, while Tebas expressed regret on behalf of the league and pledged to strengthen respect and cultural sensitivity in Spanish football.In a statement following the meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Spain Yao Jing on Tuesday, Tebas described the relationship between La Liga and China as one built on mutual respect that must be preserved and strengthened.Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported Tuesday that La Liga's financial report for the 2024-25 season recorded 1.5763 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in broadcasting rights revenue, of which approximately 40 percent came from international markets, with China among the league's most important overseas markets.It also reported that China accounts for between 10 and 15 percent of Real Madrid's international merchandise sales, making it one of the club's leading overseas markets.Some Chinese netizens criticized Real Madrid's apology as coming too late, arguing that Mbappé, La Liga and the interview program had already apologized before the club issued its own statement."An apology is necessary, but that does not mean we have to forgive. Real Madrid has tried to downplay several issues involving China in the past," a Chinese fan wrote on Weibo following Real Madrid's apology. "I hope it will take concrete steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again."Some others argued that the club should impose financial and disciplinary sanctions on Mbappé, rather than settling for a personal apology from the player."For Mbappé and Real Madrid, the challenge is to turn 'understanding China' from being a talking point into sustained action, and to translate calls for punishment from Chinese netizens into a formal disciplinary response by the club. Ultimately, actions must speak louder than words," a fan wrote.The incident has reignited the criticism of Real Madrid's handling of previous controversies involving China.In June 2024, a grandson of former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz was reported to have sung a song containing racist and insulting references to Chinese women during a street interview with Chinese football fans.The Chinese Embassy in Spain raised the issue with the Spanish side, while the club characterized it as the conduct of an individual fan. The response drew criticism from Chinese observers who questioned the absence of a formal apology and substantive disciplinary action.In February 2026, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen faced criticism after reposting social media content considered offensive toward Asian people. The club subsequently apologized on its Chinese social media account, Weibo, but did not issue a corresponding statement on its international channels, prompting criticism from Chinese fans.In August 2026, another controversy arose after the club's overseas social media account published a post about flooding in the Himalayas. Chinese fans objected to wording that referred to Xizang alongside Nepal without identifying China. The post was later deleted, but the club did not publicly apologize over the incident.These cases have fueled criticism among some Chinese fans that Real Madrid has not addressed concerns involving China with the same consistency it has shown in other matters.Beijing-based sports commentator Wang Dazhao told the Global Times that a long-established club such as Real Madrid should take preventive steps when handling players' off-the-pitch behaviors and comments, particularly high-profile stars recruited at great expense, by setting clear expectations and providing appropriate guidance."Even if it is not for the player's own good, the club should consider its own interests to handle the players' off-the pitch behaviors and comments," Wang said. "Once an incident has occurred, any remedial measures are unlikely to undo the harm caused."He added that Real Madrid appeared to have taken no visible measures instantly following the incident, and that its repeated attempts to play down controversies could lead to broader consequences this time."Although the club has now apologized, the incident has already affected its commercial relationships and likely its broadcasting exposure in China. Whether the statement will help restore trust among Chinese fans and business partners remains to be seen."