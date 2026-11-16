PLA’s drone family expands as state media details GJ-11’s combat capability

The GJ-11 stealth drone Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News military channel

After the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force released more close-up footage of the GJ-11 stealth drone, Chinese state media CCTV recently offered further analysis of the aircraft. PLA drones have been frequently featured in media coverage recently, drawing growing attention. An expert said the PLA's formidable drone lineup appears to have a division of labor, but each type is actually moving toward multi-function roles, supporting the Air Force's strategic shift toward integrating air and space capabilities as well as coordinating offensive and defensive operations with new-quality combat forces.On Sunday, CCTV's military channel made note of the GJ-11's distinctive shape and large size. Military affairs commentator Zhang Xuefeng said in the report that preliminary estimates put its wingspan at or beyond that of some light fighters, with a takeoff weight over 10 tons. That size boosts range and combat radius, allows a larger weapons bay for more diverse munitions, and supports bigger payloads such as reconnaissance gear, improving overall capability and future upgrade potential.Zhang said that the GJ-11 has already scored a first-round hit in training, noting that the moment its munitions struck the target meant the drone had achieved combat capability.Zhang further explained that the GJ-11 can strike ground and sea targets and carry anti-ship munitions. It has an infrared electro-optical sensor window under its nose, with sensors typically including visible-light, infrared imaging and laser channels. Laser illumination means it can drop laser-guided bombs for greater accuracy. Its weapons bay can also carry loitering munitions to extend strike range, destroying enemy air defense systems beyond their effective detection range, therefore suppressing the enemy's air defense.The GJ-11 is just one of many new members of China's powerful domestic military drone family. CCTV said that in today's new era, as the PLA Air Force's combat system develops, new-quality combat forces such as drones keep advancing. Some models that have been frequently featured in media reports recently have shown advanced performance.Previously unseen footage of the WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone conducting a deterrence patrol over China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea was released by a CCTV program on Thursday.

A WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle Photo: Screenshot from the military channel of the CCTV News

The WZ-7 is 14 meters long with a 22.8-meter wingspan and a distinctive aerodynamic diamond joined-wing layout. It can carry a synthetic aperture radar, high-resolution digital cameras, infrared thermal imaging equipment and electronic reconnaissance suites, giving it all-weather, round-the-clock reconnaissance capabilities. It can fly at altitudes up to 20,000 meters, which previously left Japanese military planes tracking it only able to shoot blurry photos from below, CCTV said.The WZ-8 is China's high-speed drone. Military affairs expert Du Wenlong said it uses a flying-wing layout and a rocket engine, enabling it to reach an altitude of 20,000 meters and a speed of Mach 2. To date, it is the only drone of its kind in the world.The WZ-10 is a domestically developed unmanned electronic reconnaissance aircraft. Mainly used for electronic reconnaissance missions, it is capable of intercepting and locating enemy radar signals, CCTV said.The shipborne variant of the GJ-11, the GJ-21, the PLA's first shipborne stealth reconnaissance-strike drone, uses a tailless flying-wing, blended wing-body layout with internal weapons bays and fuel space. It made its public debut at the September 3, 2025, V-Day parade.In late October, it successfully took off and landed on the Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan, another breakthrough in China's amphibious assault ship development, marking the PLA Navy's capability to operate fixed-wing stealth drones from large maritime platforms.The previously mysterious GJ-3A armed reconnaissance drone only made its debut in an Army Day film in August. Along with the WZ-7 and WZ-10, it provides intelligence support to the PLA Army, Navy and Rocket Force.

The GJ-3A armed reconnaissance drone, WZ-10 reconnaissance drone and WZ-7 reconnaissance drone together in a split-screen display Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times that the GJ-3A is a medium-altitude, long-endurance UAV. It can be seen as an enhanced and enlarged version of the Wing Loong, with a likely maximum takeoff weight exceeding 6 tons and a payload capacity of over 2 tons. It is not only capable of air-to-ground strikes but also possesses air-to-air combat capabilities.Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Monday that while these models appear to have a division of labor, each is actually moving toward multi-function, multi-module and diversified roles. Reconnaissance-strike drones can also conduct effective detection missions, and stealth drones' penetration can be used for both attack and reconnaissance. Various drones can carry different modules for different functions, for example, adding a navigation module for real-time navigation of an area, or providing communications and relay guidance.In future air combat, manned-unmanned coordination may take two forms. One is crewed aircraft controlling drones to attack, detect and guide targets farther away. The other is true air-combat drones, which need highly advanced AI to effectively accompany crewed fighters as genuine unmanned wingmen. But such wingmen are still under development and not yet a reality, Song said.Beyond air combat, Wang added, the precision operational needs of each service are now closely tied to the massive intelligence data generated by drones. As drone applications in joint operations continue to expand, faster data processing and better intelligent algorithms will open unlimited possibilities for unmanned warfare.PLA drones are moving from single platforms toward a system-based operational architecture, showing a clear path for the Air Force's leap from competing in platforms to competing in systems, and for supporting its strategic transition toward integrated air and space, offense and defense, with new-quality combat forces, Song said.