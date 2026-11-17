China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong on Monday called for advancing an inclusive governance process in Syria.



The Syrian transitional government has intensified dialogue with ethnic minorities. These efforts deserve recognition. At the same time, Syria faces complex ethnic and religious tensions. The rule of law framework is in urgent need of improvement, and national governance still has a long way to go, said Fu.



"The Syrian transitional government should adhere to the principle of 'Syrian-led and Syrian-owned,' properly address the legitimate concerns of all ethnic groups, and protect their safety, security, and rights on an equal footing, so as to ensure the full participation of all sectors of society in the transitional process and achieve internal reconciliation at an early date," he told the Security Council.



While the Syrian transitional government has made some progress in its actions against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da'esh, terrorist threats remain. The continued activity of foreign terrorist fighters deserves particular vigilance, said Fu.



The international community should strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism, oppose double standards, and prevent Syria from becoming a safe haven for terrorism, he said.



China urged the Syrian transitional government to remain resolute in combating terrorism and translate its commitments into concrete actions, to take more determined and forceful measures to crack down on all international terrorist organizations listed by the Security Council, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, and to make every effort to eliminate the space for the survival of terrorist and extremist forces, Fu said.



Noting that more than 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons have returned to their homes in Syria, Fu said China hopes the Syrian transitional government will give priority to improving people's livelihoods and improve the humanitarian and security environment in the country.



China also hopes the transitional government will establish sound mechanisms to protect returnees and their property, thus creating conditions for displaced persons to reintegrate into society, he said, adding that the international community should increase humanitarian assistance.



Israel's military presence within Syria and its strikes on Syrian targets not only violate Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also have a negative impact on regional peace and stability, said Fu.



The Golan Heights are occupied Syrian territory, which is an international consensus. The sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria must be respected. Israel should cease its military operations against Syria and withdraw from Syrian territory as soon as possible, he said.



China pursues a friendly policy toward all the Syrian people and stands ready to continue working with the international community to promote security and development in Syria and restore peace and stability in the region, said Fu.

