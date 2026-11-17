From left, Tian Wei, CGTN moderator, Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, Simon Trott, CEO of Rio Tinto, Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu, and Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, sit on the stage at the 2026 APEC CEO Summit held ahead of the APEC China 2026 summit in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

Executives from Chinese battery maker CATL and AI company Baidu, US companies Google and Boeing are scheduled to attend the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Tuesday, according to an official program released on the same day. The lineup spans industries from batteries and robotics to aviation, logistics and payments, with executives taking part in discussions on regional trade, connectivity and the digital economy.The first business dialogue on Tuesday will bring together CATL founder, chairman and CEO Zeng Yuqun, Rio Tinto CEO Simon Trott, Baidu founder, chairman and CEO Robin Li, and US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark to discuss the Asia-Pacific economic outlook and opportunities for cooperation. Zeng's appearance comes after CATL unveiled its third-generation Shenxing battery in April, which the company said could charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in three minutes and 44 seconds. BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu is scheduled to join a separate panel on sustainable development.Li is also scheduled to join a panel on building an open and inclusive AI ecosystem, alongside Unitree Robotics founder and CEO Wang Xingxing and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach. Baidu reported on Monday that its AI cloud infrastructure revenue rose 94 percent year on year in the third quarter.US executives will also take part in discussions on trade and logistics. Google's head of global government affairs and public policy, Karan Bhatia, and Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson are slated to join a panel on advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. UPS CEO Carol Tomé will take part in a separate discussion on regional connectivity.Regional integration also features on the digital economy agenda. Visa CEO Ryan McInerney is scheduled to join that discussion alongside Xiaomi founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun and China UnionPay Chairman Dong Junfeng. Visa said in October that it had received approval from China's central bank to begin preparations to establish a domestic bankcard clearing institution.The November 17-18 CEO Summit is being held at the Qianhai International Convention Center under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together." The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade expects more than 2,000 participants, including representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies.The CEO Summit is part of APEC Economic Leaders' Week. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled for November 18-19 in Shenzhen under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."Global Times