A visitor learns about a platform that uses the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) to monitor urban safety risks and issue early warnings during the 4th International Summit on BDS Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, September 24, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

The number of BeiDou terminal devices in use across China, excluding consumer electronics, approached 42 million units by the first half of 2026, up nearly 9 million from the same period last year, representing year-on-year growth of about 27 percent, according to a report released on Tuesday.The 2026 China BeiDou industry development index report, released by the GNSS & LBS Association of China at a forum in Beijing on Tuesday, also showed that the penetration rate of BeiDou in integrated applications exceeded 90 percent, CCTV News reported.In the consumer market, more than 98 percent of the 124 million smartphones shipped in China in the first half of 2026 supported BeiDou positioning. Shipment of passenger vehicles equipped with BeiDou terminals totaled about 10 million units, while sales of electric bicycles featuring BeiDou positioning reached 26 million units, the report showed.Global Times