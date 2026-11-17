Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai delivers his annual policy address to the Legislative Assembly in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will seek to maintain economic growth in 2027 and accelerate economic diversification amid downward pressure, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said Monday.Delivering his annual policy address to the Legislative Assembly, Sam outlined plans to attract investment, develop financial services and expand international tourism while maintaining support for residents.The report identified rising social welfare spending and an excessive reliance on a single sector for fiscal revenue as an unsustainable combination. Macao's economy grew 2.9 percent year on year in real terms in the first three quarters of 2026, according to preliminary figures cited in the report.To support diversification, the government plans to launch an investment guidance fund, appoint professional fund managers and invest in projects that serve Macao's long-term development. It will seek to attract more projects to Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.Financial sector measures include advancing securities legislation, attracting more domestic and overseas companies to issue bonds in Macao, and developing links between the digital pataca and the digital yuan.In tourism, the government will target markets including Europe, India and the Middle East, offering incentives for flights, hotels and cross-border transport to attract international visitors on multi-destination trips.The government will also continue its cash-sharing scheme, tax relief and household utility subsidies, and expand free childcare services and support for families.

Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai delivers his annual policy address to the Legislative Assembly in Macao, south China, Nov. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)