Guests communicate at the 12th China Day program during the 29th Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026. Business and financial leaders called for stronger China-Europe cooperation Monday as the 29th Euro Finance Week opened in Frankfurt with its annual China Day program. Euro Finance Week is an annual conference for Europe's banking and finance industry. China Day, now in its 12th edition, focuses on financial and economic cooperation between Europe and China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)

Business and financial leaders called for stronger China-Europe cooperation Monday as the 29th Euro Finance Week opened in Frankfurt with its annual China Day program.Euro Finance Week is an annual conference for Europe's banking and finance industry. China Day, now in its 12th edition, focuses on financial and economic cooperation between Europe and China.Andreas G. Scholz, CEO of dfv Euro Finance Group GmbH, which is hosting the conference, said he continued to see great opportunities in trade with China.Scholz said this year's program had broadened beyond financial topics such as renminbi clearing to the overall sentiment of the trade partnership, and the role of corporates in the real economy.Deutsche Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Mauderer said economic ties between China and the European Union had brought considerable benefits for both sides over several decades.She called on both sides to continue building on their economic strength and address challenges constructively to ensure that cooperation remained mutually beneficial.Jens Ruebbert, regional head for Asia/Pacific at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, called for stronger cooperation between Germany, Europe and China. "China remains the key source of industrial capacity, innovation and investment opportunities," he said.China Day has become well established in Frankfurt, bringing together representatives of financial industries from both Germany and China, Wang Awei, acting consul general of the People's Republic of China in Frankfurt am Main, said.Wang urged German businesses to approach cooperation with China with openness and a long-term perspective.China Construction Bank's Frankfurt branch received the EURO FINANCE International Award during China Day for its work serving European and Chinese customers and supporting Frankfurt as a financial center.Tang Shuo, executive vice president of China Construction Bank, said sustainable partnerships depended not only on technology but also on mutual benefit and long-term cooperation.

Christian Lindner (2nd L), former German federal minister of finance, attends a discussion during the 29th Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026. Business and financial leaders called for stronger China-Europe cooperation Monday as the 29th Euro Finance Week opened in Frankfurt with its annual China Day program. Euro Finance Week is an annual conference for Europe's banking and finance industry. China Day, now in its 12th edition, focuses on financial and economic cooperation between Europe and China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)