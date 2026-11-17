Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the improvement and development of China-Canada relations is a right choice that serves the interests of both peoples and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.Xi made the remarks while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Carney is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.The development of China-Canada relations over the years has shown that mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and seeking common ground while respecting differences are essential, Xi said.China stands ready to work with Canada to further advance their new strategic partnership, he added.Xi said China and Canada should build on the current momentum to enhance political mutual trust and steadily build the right perception of each other's development path and policy intent, deepen understanding of and respect for each other's core interests and major concerns, and properly manage and settle differences and disagreements.The two countries should better align efforts to deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, energy, agriculture and finance, and expand cooperation in emerging areas including the green economy, e-commerce and the digital economy, in order to better harness each other's strengths and achieve win-win outcomes, he said.He called for deeper people-to-people exchanges and more exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism, science, technology and youth as well as at subnational levels.He also proposed closer coordination to jointly practice true multilateralism, uphold the authority of the United Nations and the multilateral trading system, and build a more just and equitable global governance system.Carney said that bilateral relations have been on the right track of development since the launch of the Canada-China new strategic partnership during his meeting with Xi early this year.The two countries can fully advance and deepen cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, Carney said.Canada will work with China to pursue stronger cooperation in trade, investment, new energy, agricultural products, artificial intelligence, tourism and other areas, reduce the list of irritants, and expand the list of cooperation, he said.Canada stands ready to strengthen coordination with China to advance cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, uphold multilateralism, promote free trade, and contribute to stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, Carney added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)