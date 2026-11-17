Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea (PNG) to enhance political mutual trust and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, advancing the development of bilateral relations to new heights.China has always regarded PNG as a trustworthy good friend and good partner, Xi said while meeting with PNG Prime Minister James Marape in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Marape is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.Noting that the PNG government adheres to the one-China principle and takes concrete actions to support China's efforts to safeguard territorial integrity and national reunification, Xi said it is a just act in keeping with the trend of history.Xi stressed that China stands ready to work with PNG to strengthen exchanges on governance and development experience, better synergize high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and PNG's Connect PNG Program and other strategies, and deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, agriculture and fisheries, and energy and minerals.China is also ready to explore new avenues of cooperation in the digital economy, financial services, green energy, science and technology to help PNG achieve sustainable development, Xi said.The two sides should strengthen coordination within multilateral fora such as the United Nations and the APEC, uphold international fairness and justice, expand cooperation in tackling climate change and protecting the marine environment, and safeguard the common interests of the Global South, Xi noted.China is a good friend and the most important partner of PNG, Marape said. Over the past 50 years of diplomatic ties, PNG has consistently adhered to the one-China principle, firmly supported China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely backed China's efforts to achieve national reunification and advance national rejuvenation.PNG highly appreciates China's important role in guiding international affairs, supports the four global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, and stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community, and promote prosperity and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)