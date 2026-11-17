General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam in Shenzhen.In recent years, the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries have maintained close exchanges and reached important consensus on building a higher-level China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Xi said.This has helped advance bilateral relations and injected positive energy into regional peace and development, Xi added.The Vietnamese leader is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.During the meeting, Xi expressed willingness to deepen experience sharing with Vietnam, firmly support each other, and strengthen exchanges on self-supervision and self-governance of the parties, so as to ensure continuous progress in both countries' socialist causes and national development."As comrades and brothers, China and Vietnam must stand together and weather the storms," Xi said.Xi also underscored the importance of enhancing mutual trust and solidarity, deepening all-round cooperation, jointly safeguarding peace and stability, and advancing shared development and prosperity.The two sides should properly manage maritime differences and steadily advance maritime cooperation, Xi said.Xi called on China and Vietnam to strengthen coordination within frameworks such as the United Nations, China-ASEAN cooperation and Lancang-Mekong cooperation, and to fulfill their duties as successive hosts of APEC in 2026 and 2027, respectively.Noting that the Vietnamese side views China as its most important strategic support, Lam said that, amid the current complex international situation, his country stands ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China to support the development of both countries.Lam also pledged to work with China to safeguard maritime stability.As the next APEC host, Vietnam will build on the outcomes of APEC "China Year" and continue efforts to advance Asia-Pacific cooperation, the Vietnamese leader added.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)