Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that advancing China-Mexico relations to new heights, across broader areas and in greater depth is of great significance to implementing their respective national development strategies and supporting the Global South in seeking strength through unity.Xi made the remarks while meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.China is ready to work with Mexico to steer bilateral relations toward high-quality development, promote the building of an Asia Pacific that is prosperous, stable, open, interconnected, universally beneficial, inclusive, united and mutually supportive, as well as a more just and equitable global governance system, and contribute to world peace and common development, Xi added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)