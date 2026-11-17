The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the US' measures restricting remote access related to advanced semiconductors, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Tuesday, vowing to take countermeasures to firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests if the US persists on the restrictions against China.The comments came after the US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as ​Nvidia."The US side has generalized the concept of national security, abused export controls, and arbitrarily interfered in the normal trade and cooperation between Chinese enterprises and those of other countries," the spokesperson said.Such US practices deviate from the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, undermine market rules and the international economic and trade order, and disrupt the stability of the global semiconductor industrial and supply chains. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes this, the spokesperson added.China hopes that the US side will work with China in the same direction and return to the right track of resolving differences through consultation and cooperation, the spokesperson noted."Should the US side insist on going its own way, China will take countermeasures to firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests," said MOFCOM spokesperson.Global Times