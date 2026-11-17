Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that he is ready to work with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast to strengthen strategic guidance, keep to the right direction, and jointly draw a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations, so as to support the development and prosperity of the two countries.Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Kast in Shenzhen. The Chilean president is in the southern Chinese city to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.Noting that Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Xi said the bilateral ties had withstood the test of a changing international landscape and maintained sound and steady development for a long time.The most valuable experience is that the two sides respect each other, treat each other as equals, and pursue win-win outcomes, he said.As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership and the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the China-Chile Free Trade Agreement, the bilateral relations have reached an important juncture for building on past achievements and forging ahead into the future, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)