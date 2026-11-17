Yujia Wang Photo: VCG

Pianist Yuja Wang has drawn mixed reactions after arriving roughly 17 minutes late for a concert with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra at the ­National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Monday, adding to earlier controversy over a shortened Hong Kong program that prompted full refunds and an official review of public funding for the local organizer.According to audience accounts, the scheduled start time came and went with the orchestra on stage and the hall waiting. A host eventually said the pianist "had not yet adjusted to her optimal state." Zheng Jiarui, an audience member in her 40s, told the Global Times what happened after the pianist failed to appear. Discussion spread rapidly on social media before the concert ended.Audience responses were divided. One attendee complained online that the entire audience and orchestra were left waiting while staff explained the delay, posting "how could they handle things this way?"In contrast, Zheng said, "Being 17 minutes late, in my experience, I think it was okay. I feel the whole performance was excellent and she played outstandingly; there was just no encore, and the applause at the end was very warm."She added that the host said Wang, who is considered to be one of the most dynamic performers on the classical music scene, attached great importance to the performance, had rehearsed with the orchestra during the day and continued practicing by herself in order to give her best performance. Zheng stressed that Wang performed professionally throughout both roughly 40-minute halves and also conducted the orchestra."Although Wang was also late in Shanghai, the delay in Beijing was too long; it shows disrespect to the audience and disrespect to the orchestra. She kind of went too far over the line," said classical music commentator Xiao Hu.Former industry practitioner Qin Zhongwei observed: "Some may feel she is spoiled and has not given music lovers sufficient respect. Another point is that she may lack a relatively professional public-relations team."An anonymous music critic told the Global Times that audiences are often ready to understand an artist's pressures and vulnerabilities, but they need to be informed with clear statements."Talent deserves to be treasured, but respect has always been mutual. A true artistic master does not arrogantly admire their own fragrance, but completes every performance on stage through mutual interaction with the audience," the critic said.Online opinions are also split. One netizen said that once the piano sounded, they accepted the artist's individuality, praising Wang's mastery of touch, runs, power, melody, emotion and energy.A critic on China's social media platform RedNote described her as "spoiled by Chinese audiences," asking why a pianist who also conducts would arrive so late that the orchestra was left waiting on stage after the lights went down.The Beijing episode follows difficulties with her tour in Hong Kong. On November 10, the advertised closing work, Alexander Tsfasman's Jazz Suite, was cut from the program. Wang performed only Kapustin's Piano Concerto No.4 and was only on stage for under half an hour, according to some reports. The organizer apologized and offered full refunds. The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Hong Kong has since asked the organizer for an account of what happened and said it will review the organization's public grant.In an Instagram post, which was also quoted by her tour partner Wu Promotion on its official WeChat account, Wang pushed back against being cast as the sole party responsible. She said she had wanted one program of both Brahms concertos under her direction and another showcasing the orchestra.After reviewing the intensive back-to-back schedule she had raised concerns, but was told the presenter required she be present for both concerts and all pieces. She compromised by adding the Kapustin piece "in good will," only to find the change presented as if she had removed the Tsfasman section on her own and disrespected the audience. She wrote that she had been rehearsing daily to convey her love for Brahms's music and the "fun jazzy Kapustin," yet met only negativity."I'm very shaken by the fact that people cannot enjoy what I can offer... I refuse to be a scapegoat or a commodity." Quoting the Stoics, she wrote, "If everything you offered was not enough, offer your absence," adding that she is not willing to do so just yet out of respect for those who have worked hard on the project.Wang has long been recognized for her distinctive artistic personality, flamboyant stage dress and a willingness to program both core repertoire and jazz-influenced works.Supporters view these traits as integral to her compelling presence and technical command. Critics argue that significant delays and late program changes risk undermining the mutual respect essential to live performances.As of press time, both Wang and her tour agency have not made any statements about being 17 minutes late for the Beijing concert.