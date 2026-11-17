Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China is ready to work with Peru to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights and deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.China has remained Peru's largest trading partner and largest export destination country for 12 consecutive years, Xi said while meeting with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Fujimori is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.Xi also noted that the protocol upgrading the China-Peru free trade agreement took effect officially about two weeks ago, and the Chancay Port, built with the participation of Chinese enterprises, has given a strong boost to economic and trade cooperation between Asia and Latin America.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)