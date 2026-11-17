View of Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea File photo: VCG

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said on Tuesday that the island of Taiwan does not operate in the country anymore, during a meeting with Chinese leader in Shenzhen ahead of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, according to The Guardian."China respects the sovereignty of Papua New Guinea. We must give full respect for the sovereignty of China," Marape was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.Taiwan regional authorities claimed in early November that it had decided to shut "Taipei Economic Office" in Papua New Guinea and stop buying liquefied natural gas from the country, Reuters reported.When addressing a related question, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on November 9 that the decision by the government of Papua New Guinea to close the "Taipei Economic Office" in Papua New Guinea once again shows that upholding the one-China principle is where international public opinion trends and the arc of history bends. China appreciates this and will continue working with Papua New Guinea to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns. China stands ready to increase imports of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea, deepen cooperation in economy and trade and other areas, and add new dimensions to our comprehensive strategic partnership.Global Times