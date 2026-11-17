Zhou (right) is taken into administrative detention

A 61-year-old woman was detained for five days after throwing four coins toward an aircraft at an airport in Central China's Hubei Province, triggering an emergency safety inspection and delaying the flight by 58 minutes, local police said, according to media reports on Tuesday.The woman, surnamed Zhou, was boarding a flight to South China's Hainan Province with her family when she tossed the coins through a gap near the aircraft door, reportedly believing the gesture would bring good luck and ensure a safe journey.Airport staff spotted the incident and immediately suspended flight preparations. Nearly 10 ground crew members spent more than 50 minutes searching the airport apron and inspecting the aircraft's engines for foreign objects, according to Hubei airport police.The incident disrupted the travel plans of fellow passengers and caused the flight to be delayed by 58 minutes. No foreign objects were found to have caused damage, and the potential safety hazard was eliminated before the aircraft took off.Police said that even a small coin could pose a serious threat if sucked into an aircraft engine, potentially damaging rotating blades and causing engine failure, with potentially catastrophic consequences.Zhou's actions disrupted air transport operations and endangered public safety. She was subsequently given five days of administrative detention under China's Public Security Administration Punishment Law, police said.The woman reportedly expressed remorse, saying she had been taking a flight for the first time and had acted foolishly. She also urged police to share more public safety information online to prevent similar incidents.Global Times