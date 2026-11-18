Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.



Putin was welcomed at the airport by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

