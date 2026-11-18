This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Fang Gaosen/Xinhua)

The combination of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and a Long March-2F carrier rocket was transferred to the launch area on Tuesday, with the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft scheduled for launch at an appropriate time, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).All facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition. Various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA noted.

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Fang Gaosen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Fang Gaosen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Fang Gaosen/Xinhua)