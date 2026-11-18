This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows vehicles to be exported at the BYD Fuzhou base in Fuzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

China will step up efforts to recycle and reuse solid waste from its new energy industries, with a series of measures targeting the "new three," namely electric vehicles, photovoltaic (PV) products and lithium batteries, an official said Tuesday.The measures are outlined in a guideline on further advancing the construction of the renewable resources recycling system and promoting high-quality development of the recycling industry, which was made public on Tuesday.Large numbers of power batteries used in China's new energy vehicles are approaching the end of their service life, while PV modules and wind turbine blades are also expected to reach a peak in retirements in the coming years, Yuan Xiaoming, assistant minister of commerce, told a press conference.By 2030, China is projected to generate around 1.5 million to 2 million tonnes of waste PV modules, 500,000 tonnes of retired wind turbine blades and 1 million tonnes of used power batteries, according to estimates previously released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.China will establish a digital identification system for new energy vehicle batteries, step up research and development of new technologies for battery recycling and dismantling, and promote their application to ensure that retired batteries can be traced and recycled in an orderly manner, Yuan said.The guideline calls for stronger full-lifecycle management of PV modules and wind power equipment, as well as increased investment in recycling facilities and research.It also encourages wider application of advanced equipment and technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve the collection, dismantling and processing of retired products."By 2030, China aims to establish a comprehensive, well-regulated and technologically advanced recycling system for waste generated by the 'new three' industries, significantly improving the recycling, dismantling and resource utilization of retired products," Yuan said.The need for an effective recycling system is growing alongside the rapid expansion of China's new energy industries. The country's "new three" has become a major driver of export growth as exports of these products approached 1.3 trillion yuan (about 193.65 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 27.1 percent year on year.China has already made progress in building up its recycling capacity. Official statistics showed that 148 enterprises meeting industry requirements for the comprehensive utilization of used power batteries have a combined recycling and disposal capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.Alongside capacity expansion, China is strengthening regulatory oversight and clarifying responsibilities across the industrial chain. The country's Ecological and Environmental Code, which took effect in August this year, stipulates that enterprises engaged in the construction and operation of wind and solar power projects are responsible for the disposal of retired wind turbine blades and PV modules, while power battery producers must ensure the recycling and utilization of retired batteries.In July, China unveiled a plan to promote the circular economy during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), aiming to increase the output value of its resource recycling industry to 8 trillion yuan by 2030.By 2035, China aims to have basically established a high-quality development system for the recycling economy, with the utilization efficiency of major resources reaching globally leading levels, according to the plan.